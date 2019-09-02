Home / News
02.09.2019
Lukashenko wants tougher discipline at school
MINSK (BelTA) – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko urged to toughen discipline at Belarusian educational institutions as he visited new school No.93 in Minsk on 2 September, BelTA has learned.
According to the head of state, the discipline at school has deteriorated significantly. Therefore, the education minister and the Minsk mayor were instructed to take measures to restore order and discipline at educational facilities.
“School is a temple. It is a place where you should study, not smoke in the toilet or engage in other types of improper conduct,” the president underlined. The head of state noted that discipline is needed to make sure children focus on studies. The primary responsibility for that is on teachers and school administration.
“Organize children's time in school in a way that your school will remain as new and beautiful as now,” the president said addressing the attendees. “This pertains to everyone,” he added.
