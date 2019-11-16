Home / News
Myasnikovich: Belarus parliamentary elections of great interest to observers, voters
MINSK (BelTA) – Belarusians have shown a high interest in the parliamentary elections and this obliges the election organizers to work in earnest, Chairman of the Council of the Republic Mikhail Myasnikovich said as he met with members of the CIS IPA election observation mission in Minsk on 16 November, BelTA has learned.
Mikhail Myasnikovich noted that the parliamentary elections in Belarus are of great interest to both international observers and voters. “High interest imposes certain obligations on the election organizers. Everything should go smoothly," he said.
“The most important topic is the question of trust. People show interest in the elections, they go to the polls as voters or candidates. This is an indicator of confidence in the institutions that we have, the legislation,” Mikhail Myasnikovich stressed. "It all obliges us to work in earnest,” he noted.
Observers from the CIS and the CIS IPA demonstrate a comprehensive systemic and objective approach to the assessment of the preparatory period and to the elections, the speaker said. “The assessment of our colleagues is very important for us," he said.
The speaker called the interim report of the CIS observation mission as an essential document which assesses the first stage of the organizational work, the election legislation.
A total of 49 observers from the CIS IPA have received accreditation to monitor the elections to the House of Representatives. They will work in Minsk Oblast, Grodno Oblast, the city of Minsk and polling stations abroad.
Early voting kicked off on 12 November and will close on 16 November. Voter turnout over four days stands at 27.5%. The election day is 17 November.
